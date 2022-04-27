CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted as energy stocks weigh

By Amal S

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued on Wednesday, as energy companies declined tracking oil prices, overshadowing gains in technology stocks and upbeat earnings reports.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.65 points, or 0.02%, at 20,687.16, a day after the benchmark index hit a near three-month low.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as oil prices dipped as a soaring dollar made barrels more expensive and Europe's biggest economy Germany was speeding up plans to wean itself off Russian oil while coronavirus outbreaks clouded China's economic outlook. O/R

"Energy markets received another jolt as Russia, in an act which feels a bit like cutting off its nose to spite its face, turned off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Technology shares .SPTTTK rose 1.3%, tracking upbeat sentiment on Wall Street after a batch of strong tech earnings from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Visa Inc V.N.

Domestic earnings were also largely upbeat.

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N jumped 8.4% after the miner reported a five-fold jump in quarterly profit.

That helped the materials sector .GSPTTMT add 1.3%.

Cenovus Energy CVE.TO gained 1.8% after the energy producer reported an over seven-fold jump in quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street estimates and nearly tripled its dividend, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and 22 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were two new 52-week highs and 110 new lows, with total volume of 26.41 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

