CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower at open as bond yields weigh

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a rise in long-term government yields fuelled rate hike worries, while a drop in copper prices dragged material stocks lower.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 49.68 points, or 0.26%, at 19,299.13.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

