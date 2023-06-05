CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off week on steady note, BoC rate decision awaited

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Monday, aided by a rise in energy stocks, while the markets awaiting Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate decision later in the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.58 points, or 0.14%, at 20,053.21.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.