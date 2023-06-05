News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off week on steady note, BoC rate decision awaited

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 05, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Monday, aided by a rise in energy stocks, while the markets awaiting Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate decision later in the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.58 points, or 0.14%, at 20,053.21.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

