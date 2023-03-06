CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off week on shaky ground as materials, energy weigh

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by materials and energy stocks, as commodity prices weakened after top-consumer China set a modest growth target for the year.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.26 points, or 0.08%, at 20,564.32.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

