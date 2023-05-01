CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off week on firm footing as miners rally

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up at open on Monday, aided by gains in materials stocks, while investor caution loomed ahead of major central bank meets this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 66.31 points, or 0.32%, at 20,702.85.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

