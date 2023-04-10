CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off week lower as miners weigh; rate hike worries loom

April 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index began the week lower on Monday dragged down by materials stocks, while investor concerns about further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve further weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.32 points, or 0.21%, at 20,154.37.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

