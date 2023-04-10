US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off week lower as miners weigh; rate hike worries loom

April 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index began the week lower on Monday dragged down by materials stocks, while investor concerns about further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve further weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.32 points, or 0.21%, at 20,154.37.

