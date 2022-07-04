US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off second half trading on upbeat note

July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index opened higher on Monday as oil prices gained and investors returned from a long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by concerns over a potential global economic slowdown.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 92.78 points, or 0.49%, at 18,954.14.

