CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off holiday-shortened week on tepid note

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 25, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday, at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key inflation report out of the United States due later in the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE fell 15.47 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,968.61 at the open.

