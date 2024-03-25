CANADA STOCKS-TSX kicks off holiday-shortened week on tepid note

March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday, at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key inflation report out of the United States due later in the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE fell 15.47 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,968.61 at the open.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

