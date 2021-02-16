US Markets
APHA

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to record high on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index scaled an all-time high on Tuesday as energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices, while hopes of fresh U.S. economic stimulus also aided sentiment.

Updates prices, adds sector details

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index scaled an all-time high on Tuesday as energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices, while hopes of fresh U.S. economic stimulus also aided sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.3%. O/R

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.97 points, or 0.49%, at 18,551.18.

* Canadian home sales rose 2.0% in January from December, setting a new record amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.9% to $1,787.8 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 75 issues declined for a 1.83-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.75 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, which jumped 10.9%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, which rose 6.8%.

* New Gold NGD.TO fell 3.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Oceanagold Corp OGC.TO, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial MFC.TO, up 0.4%; Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, up 0.5%, and Nevada Copper Corp NCU.TO, which was flat.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 206 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 69.61 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA CRON NGD MFC ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More