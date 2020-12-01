US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps on record economic growth, vaccine optimism

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Tuesday on data showing the economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter and signs that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out before the end of the year.

* At 09:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 238.79 points, or 1.39%, at 17,429.04.

* Canada's economy grew by a record 40.5% on an annualized basis, rebounding from a historic plunge in the second quarter, as businesses and stores reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns.

* Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O both applied for emergency EU approval of their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

* On Monday, Canada's Liberal-led government forecast a historic C$381.6 billion deficit and pledged up to C$100 billion in stimulus spending to "jumpstart" the recovery, once the virus is under control.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.9%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 2% to $1,810.5 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 180 issues were higher, while 41 issues declined for a 4.39-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 39.18 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, which jumped 31.2% after teaming up with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on a new vehicle data and software platform, followed by Eldorado Gold ELD.TO, up 7.7%.

* Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO> fell 3.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO>, down 3.3% after an industry report said Canadian pot producers may scale back their investments in Europe.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B <BBDb.TO>, down 7.6%; Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, up 5.6% and Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO>, up 31.2%.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 54 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 84.40 million shares.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

