CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps after U.S. inflation cools

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street peers higher after U.S. producer prices showed signs of cooling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 188.26 points, or 0.94%, to 20,110.07, after declining almost 1% in the previous session.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

