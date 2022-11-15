US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps after U.S. inflation cools

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 15, 2022 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street peers higher after U.S. producer prices showed signs of cooling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 188.26 points, or 0.94%, to 20,110.07, after declining almost 1% in the previous session.

