US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps after soft U.S. inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 10, 2022 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday led by technology and industrial stocks, after soft U.S. inflation data lifted expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 469.05 points, or 2.42%, at 19,813.3.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.