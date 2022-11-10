CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps after soft U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday led by technology and industrial stocks, after soft U.S. inflation data lifted expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 469.05 points, or 2.42%, at 19,813.3.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.