CANADA STOCKS-TSX index drops after inflation data spooks Wall Street

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, after signs of rising U.S. inflation raised bets of a faster withdrawal of policy support by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 65.78 points, or 0.32%, at 20,682.67.

