CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up on technology shares boost, BoC meeting in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 22, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

By Purvi Agarwal

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, bolstered by gains in technology shares and U.S. benchmark S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high, while investors maintained caution ahead of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy meeting later in the week.

At 10:37 a.m. ET (15:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.41 points, or 0.08%, at 20,923.93.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK led the gains among sectors, rising 0.6%, followed by consumer discretionary stocks .GSPTTCS that added 0.3%.

The materials sector.GSPTTMT, which houses Canadian miners, slid 0.5% on lower prices of copper and gold as hopes of a March interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve faded, and poor demand prospects weighed.

Energy shares .SPTTEN extended losses from last week, falling 0.2% even as oil prices rose on Monday. O/R

Bank of Canada's monetary policy decision, due Wednesday, would be the next big catalyst for the markets to position bets for the direction of interest rate cuts.

For now, the BoC is expected to leave its key overnight rate unchanged this time.

"A higher-than-expected inflation reading has questioned the thesis that interest rate hikes are done and that there's gonna be cuts", said Matt Manara, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investments.

On the corporate side, shares of steel products producer Algoma Steel Group ASTL.TO slid 4.2% to hit a near six-week low.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 .SPX touched a fresh record high on Monday in another session of gains for Wall Street's major indexes, with investors monitoring the ongoing corporate earnings season and any clues on interest-rate cuts this year. .N

