CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up at open on vaccine hopes

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched up on Friday as optimism over progress in a possible COVID-19 vaccine offset concerns over rising global infections and signs of a stalling economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.03 points, or 0.16%, at 16,528.06.

