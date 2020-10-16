US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up at open on vaccine hopes

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index inched up on Friday as optimism over progress in a possible COVID-19 vaccine offset concerns over rising global infections and signs of a stalling economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.03 points, or 0.16%, at 16,528.06.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

