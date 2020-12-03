CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up at open on higher gold prices

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index firmed on Thursday, supported by a rise in gold prices as the dollar slipped and optimism grew over a fresh U.S. stimulus package.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.88 points, or 0.42%, at 17,431.09.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.