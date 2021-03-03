CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up at open on commodity boost, recovery optimism

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index edged up at open on Wednesday, tracking gains in oil prices, while optimism over an economic rebound from vaccination rollouts and a U.S. fiscal package also lifted sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.87 points, or 0.03%, at 18,427.47.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

