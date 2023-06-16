News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up at open as Fed rate jitters ease

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 16, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main index opened higher on Friday amid broad-based gains, with technology stocks tracking global optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening campaign soon.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.97 points, or 0.15%, at 20,057.32.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

