CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as resource-linked shares rise

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as resource-linked shares gained, although downbeat data from China fueled fears of a recession and kept sentiment in check.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.05 points, or 0.06%, at 20,111.86.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

