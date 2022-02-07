CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as mining gains offset energy losses

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Monday as strong gold prices pushed up mining stocks, helping counter weakness in the energy and technology sectors.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.71 points, or 0.03%, at 21,277.56.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

