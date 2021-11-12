CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as healthcare, tech shares jump

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher at open on Friday aided by gains in healthcare and technology stocks, en route to its second straight weekly rise.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.64 points, or 0.07%, at 21,586.62.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)

