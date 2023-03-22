CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as financials gain ahead of Fed meet decision

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial stocks, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's verdict on further monetary tightening.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 30.15 points, or 0.15%, at 19,685.07.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

