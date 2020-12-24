US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches lower at open as energy stocks drag

Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Thursday in a shortened trading session, driven by weakness in energy stocks, while hopes for a bigger coronavirus economic relief package in United States limited losses.

* At 09:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 4.67 points, or 0.08%, at 17,588.9.

