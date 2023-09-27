News & Insights

US Markets
TLRY

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches lower as mining stocks slip to 10-mth low

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 27, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after mining stocks hit a ten-month low as metal prices weakened on concerns about tighter monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 10:29 a.m. ET (1429 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.01 points, or 0.11%, at 19,535.14.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.8% to its lowest level since November after a strong dollar weighed down prices of most metals.

Gold prices fell to the lowest in more than a month, while copper prices CMCU3 retreated, hurt by growing uncertainty around China's property market. GOL/MET/L

The TSX has shed over 5% since its intraday high earlier in September as metal prices buckled under hawkish messages from the Fed and concerns about weaker demand from China.

"China is struggling with property issues, aging demographics, and on and off lockdown for the last three years, which does not leave consumers a war chest of money to start spending," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

The energy sector .SPTTEN added 1.6%, hitting a one-week high as oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday amid expectations of tightening supply in the winter months. O/R

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC gained 0.7%, with Tilray Brands TLRY.TO up 2.8% as a U.S. Senate committee voted to advance a marijuana banking bill.

On the corporate front, e-commerce giant Shopify SHOP.TO is investing in wholesale platform Faire, but the deal value and stake details remain undisclosed. Shopify shares were muted in early trade.

Peyto Exploration & Development PEY.TO was up 6.5%, leading gains on the TSX as multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the Canadian exploration company.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLRY
SHOP
PEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.