CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches lower as mining stocks slip to 10-mth low

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after mining stocks hit a ten-month low as metal prices weakened on concerns about tighter monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 10:29 a.m. ET (1429 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.01 points, or 0.11%, at 19,535.14.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.8% to its lowest level since November after a strong dollar weighed down prices of most metals.

Gold prices fell to the lowest in more than a month, while copper prices CMCU3 retreated, hurt by growing uncertainty around China's property market. GOL/MET/L

The TSX has shed over 5% since its intraday high earlier in September as metal prices buckled under hawkish messages from the Fed and concerns about weaker demand from China.

"China is struggling with property issues, aging demographics, and on and off lockdown for the last three years, which does not leave consumers a war chest of money to start spending," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

The energy sector .SPTTEN added 1.6%, hitting a one-week high as oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday amid expectations of tightening supply in the winter months. O/R

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC gained 0.7%, with Tilray Brands TLRY.TO up 2.8% as a U.S. Senate committee voted to advance a marijuana banking bill.

On the corporate front, e-commerce giant Shopify SHOP.TO is investing in wholesale platform Faire, but the deal value and stake details remain undisclosed. Shopify shares were muted in early trade.

Peyto Exploration & Development PEY.TO was up 6.5%, leading gains on the TSX as multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the Canadian exploration company.

