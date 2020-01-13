CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches lower as losses in commodity stocks outweigh tech gains

Adds details, updates prices

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as weaker commodity stocks outweighed gains in the technology sector, with the broader market focusing on the fine print of an interim U.S.-China trade deal expected later this week.

* Staying near all-time highs hit last week, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.29 points, or 0.07%, at 17,222.2 by 10:01 a.m. ET (15:01 GMT).

* The United States and China are set to sign a Phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday, but the two nations have not yet finalized what, exactly, will be signed.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% as oil prices LCOc1 traded below the $65 per barrel mark, with easing tensions in the Middle East continuing to curb fears of supply disruptions. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as a drop in gold prices undercut major gold mining stocks. GOL/MET/L

* Technology shares .SPTTTK rose 1% and were the best performing sector, with online services provider Shopify Inc SHOP.TO leading gains after Credit Suisse raised its target price for the stock.

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 133 issues declined for a 1.45-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 27.65 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, which rose about 10%, and cannabis firm Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, which added 6.3%.

* Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO fell 7.3%, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 52 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 50.77 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.