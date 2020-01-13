US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches lower as losses in commodity stocks outweigh tech gains

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as weaker commodity stocks outweighed gains in the technology sector, with the broader market focusing on the fine print of an interim U.S.-China trade deal expected later this week.

Adds details, updates prices

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as weaker commodity stocks outweighed gains in the technology sector, with the broader market focusing on the fine print of an interim U.S.-China trade deal expected later this week.

* Staying near all-time highs hit last week, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.29 points, or 0.07%, at 17,222.2 by 10:01 a.m. ET (15:01 GMT).

* The United States and China are set to sign a Phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday, but the two nations have not yet finalized what, exactly, will be signed.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% as oil prices LCOc1 traded below the $65 per barrel mark, with easing tensions in the Middle East continuing to curb fears of supply disruptions. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as a drop in gold prices undercut major gold mining stocks. GOL/MET/L

* Technology shares .SPTTTK rose 1% and were the best performing sector, with online services provider Shopify Inc SHOP.TO leading gains after Credit Suisse raised its target price for the stock.

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 133 issues declined for a 1.45-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 27.65 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, which rose about 10%, and cannabis firm Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, which added 6.3%.

* Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO fell 7.3%, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 52 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 50.77 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular