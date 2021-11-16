CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher on support from energy, mining stocks

By Shashank Nayar

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as commodity-focused shares led gains, although a rise in Treasury and domestic bond yields following strong U.S. retail sales and signs of a slowdown in the local housing market capped gains.

At 9:51 a.m. ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 45.21 points, or 0.21%, at 21,728.29.

Canada's benchmark bond yield CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since May 2019 at 1.777% before dipping to 1.74%, up 2 basis points (bps) on the day, while the benchmark Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose around 1 bps to 1.62% at 9:58 am ET.

Data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October.

"If we suddenly see Treasury yields to spike up and if they were to creep higher to touch the 2% mark, that is a near-term risk for the market coupled with the risk of inflation," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Rising bond yields generally do not bode well for gold prices as it raises the opportunity cost of holding gold, affecting risk sentiment for the commodity-heavy stock index.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.2% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.4%. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%. GOL/MET/L

Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.3% in October from the previous month, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, while data showed Canadian housing starts fell 5.3% in October.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 49 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 48.99 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.