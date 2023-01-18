US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher on mining, energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 18, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday to more than a month's high as miners and energy firms rose, while annual producer inflation eased further in the month of December raising hopes of less-hawkish Bank of Canada.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 133.4 points, or 0.65%, at 20,590.86.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

