CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher on mining, energy stocks

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday to more than a month's high as miners and energy firms rose, while annual producer inflation eased further in the month of December raising hopes of less-hawkish Bank of Canada.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 133.4 points, or 0.65%, at 20,590.86.

