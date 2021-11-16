CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher on commodity boost

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as commodity-focused stocks led gains, although a rise in Treasury yields following strong U.S. retail sales and signs of a slowdown in the domestic housing market capped gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 64.99 points, or 0.3%, at 21,748.07.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

