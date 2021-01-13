CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher at open on energy, materials strength

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index were little changed at open on Wednesday, mirroring subdued moves across global markets, as optimism from gains in energy and materials stocks were capped by concerns around rising global COVID-19 cases.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.42 points, or 0.09%, at 18,001.22.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

