CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher at open as energy stocks gain

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, supported by higher oil prices, after major crude producers showed they were reining in output roughly in line with their commitments.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.25 points, or 0.53%, at 17,786.7.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

