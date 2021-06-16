US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher ahead of U.S. Fed comments

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology stocks, while investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would ease its monetary stimulus.

Updates prices, sectors

June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology stocks, while investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would ease its monetary stimulus.

* Fed officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.94 points, or 0.12%, at 20,255.26, with IT stocks .SPTTTK, up 0.5%, leading gains.

* Locally, inflation in May accelerated at its fastest pace in a decade for a second month in a row, driven by surging shelter and vehicle prices, as the impact of the statistical comparison to tanking prices last year eased, data showed.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.2%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 131 issues were higher, while 85 issues declined for a 1.54-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.76 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canfor Corp CFP.TO, which jumped 2.5% after the forest products company said it would buy back up to 6.26 million shares.

* Its gains were followed by NFI Group Inc NFI.TO, which rose 2.3% after the bus and motor coach manufacturer received an order for 195 buses from RATP Dev London.

* Cyberscurity firm Blackberry Ltd BB.TO fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, down 2.8% after the miner temporarily suspended mill operations at its Tasiast mine due to a fire on June 15.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Kinross, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd TVE.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 74 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 29.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB K TVE CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular