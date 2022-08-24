CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches down at open as investors digest bank earnings

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Wednesday as investors digested earnings from some of the country's biggest banks, while exercising caution in making riskier bets ahead of a central bank gathering in Jackson Hole later this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.03 points, or 0.08%, at 19,970.32.

