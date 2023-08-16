CANADA STOCKS-TSX hovers over 1-month lows ahead of Fed meeting minutes

By Siddarth S

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks pared losses to trade flat on Wednesday, as gains in energy stocks offset declines in materials shares, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting for clues on further rate hikes.

At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was flat, still hovering at over one-month lows hit in the previous session on hotter-than-expected annual inflation data.

Canada's annual inflation rate surged more than expected to 3.3% in July on Tuesday, increasing the bets for more interest rate hikes to come.

"The Bank of Canada has kind of a difficult conundrum in front of them. The job isn't necessarily done and it depends on how patient they are going to be with both headline and core inflation," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

"The likelihood of a BoC rate hike in a few weeks' time when they next meet is still not even 50-50, but it's three times higher in Canada than it is in the US."

Heavyweight energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 0.9% on higher crude prices. O/R

Materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as base metal prices declined. MET/L

Rate sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK fell 0.4%.

Ahead of the Fed meeting minutes due at 2:00 p.m. ET, market participants are betting an 88.5% probability that the central bank will hold interest rates steady, as per CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Data showed Canadian housing starts slipped by 10% in July compared with the previous month, while Canadian wholesale trade fell by 2.8% in June from May.

Pot producer Cresco Labs CL.CD will report quarterly results later in the day.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

