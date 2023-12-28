News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX holds steady as healthcare gains offset losses in energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 28, 2023 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index remained relatively unchanged on Thursday, with the downward pressure from declining commodity prices affecting energy and materials stocks, while advances in healthcare stocks capped losses.

At 10:17 a.m. ET (15:17 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 4.05 points, or 0.02%, at 21,011.86.

The energy sector .SPTTENwas the top loser, sheding 0.3%, hurt by a decline of over $1 in crude prices as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route. O/R

Weighing on the energy index, Energy FuelsEFR.TO tumbled 7.5% to the bottom of TSX after the minerals company announced that the chief financial officer Tom Brock would step down.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.3% as both gold and copper prices slipped from their highs during the day. GOL/MET/L

"Copper has gone a long way over the past few sessions, so it looks like a bit of profit taking. There are still a few worries about Chinese growth and the property sector," said broker Robert Montefusco at Sucden Financial.

Investors locked in profits from a rally ahead of year-end as Friday marks the last trading day of the year, with the TSX expected to post a yearly win.

Top gainer healthcare index .GSPTTHC added 1.8%, following a 7.4% jump in cannabis company Tilray Brand TLRY.TO shares, extending gains from the previous session.

Meanwhile, data showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose last week in the U.S., indicating the labor market continues to cool in the year's fourth quarter and further supports bets of interest rate cuts in the upcoming year by the Federal Reserve, with other global central banks to follow.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
