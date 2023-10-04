News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX holds near one-year low as energy loses more than 4%

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 04, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as the rout in global bond markets lost momentum, but gains were capped as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 13.89 points, or 0.1%, at 19,034.81, after posting on Tuesday its lowest closing level in one year.

The energy sector dropped 4.1%, touching a near six-week low, as the price of oil settled down 5.6% at $84.22 a barrel.

"The current state of the oil market is that global economic pain is coming courtesy of surging bond yields," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"Crude demand destruction will occur this quarter, but this pullback in prices will be limited given the risks of further shocks to supplies and a reacceleration of the U.S. economy."

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was also a drag. It fell 0.4% as copper prices slumped on global growth concerns.

U.S. and Canadian bond yields eased, with the Canadian 10-year CA10YT=RR down 10 basis points at 4.175% after touching on Tuesday its highest intraday level in 16 years at 4.292%.

Data showed U.S. private payrolls increasing less than expected in September, leaving investors waiting for Friday's non-farm payrolls report for more clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

The pullback in bond yields helped support interest rate sensitive sectors. Real estate rose 1.9%, technology advanced 1.5% and heavily-weighted financials ended up 0.7%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Richard Chang)

