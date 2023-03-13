CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-month low as financials, energy stocks sink

By Shashwat Chauhan

March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a two-month low on Monday, with banks and energy stocks leading declines, as global investors turned away from riskier assets on worries about the abrupt shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 172.4 points, or 0.87%, to 19,602.52 by 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT).

The declines came even as U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis. A Canadian banking regulator on Sunday said it was taking temporary control of the beleaguered bank's unit in the country.

"The actions taken by the U.S. regulators do give comfort to depositors at some of these U.S. banks that their funds are safe," said Travis Irwin, portfolio manager, small cap equities at Picton Mahoney Asset Management.

"They did take drastic actions there, but what they did fall short of... bailing out the banks themselves."

"Investors are trying to assess the economic damage that these bank failures could have on the economy and as a result, you are seeing economically sensitive commodities like oil and copper trade lower," added Picton Mahoney's Irwin.

