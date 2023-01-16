CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week high as investors await inflation data

By 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.76 points, or 0.19%, at 20,398.86 - a six-week high.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 6.8% in November as gasoline prices rose more slowly. Investors will focus on December inflation data due on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a 6.4% rise on an annual basis.

"We're going to have the CPI report, so that'll be crucial, giving us an indication how the fight against inflation is going," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

Across the border, U.S markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday, contributing to low trade volumes.

The energy sector .SPTTEN, financial .SPTTFS and technology stocks .SPTTTK gained between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Among the laggards, gold miners .SPTTGD were down 0.2%, with spot gold prices XAU= dipping. GOL/

Meanwhile, Canadian factory sales were unexpectedly flat in November month on month, as higher sales in motor vehicles and fabricated metals were offset by lower sales in chemicals and petroleum and coal products.

The commodity-heavy index has gained nearly 5% since the start of the year compared to the 4.1% gain in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX, even triggering a "golden cross" on Friday, suggesting bullish momentum.

In company news, Mullen Group MTL.TO fell 6.6% after the logistics provider said its revenue will reach $500 million although profit margins softened due to a slowdown in global trade and consumer spending.

Investment management company Colliers International Group CIGI.TO gained 3.3% after Scotiabank upgraded the stock to "outperform".

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.