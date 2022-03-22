CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on tech boost

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index scaled another record high at the open on Tuesday as gains in technology shares overshadowed weakness in commodity-linked stocks.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 52.59 points, or 0.24%, at 22,061.72.

