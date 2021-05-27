CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on strong earnings, energy stocks

Updates prices, adds sector details

May 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a record high on Thursday as better-than-expected quarterly profits from major lenders helped drive gains in most sectors, while shares of energy producers shrugged off a decline in oil prices.

* Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) RY.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO fell 0.2%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.22 points, or 0.25%, at 19,794.69.

* Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,893.2 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 101 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, which jumped 2.5%, and Canaccord Genuity Group CF.TO, which rose 2.4%.

* Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Village Farms International Inc VFF.TO, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco GWO.TO, Sun Life Financial SLF.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 37.71 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

