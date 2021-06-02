CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on oil boost

Updates prices, adds sector details

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy stocks as an OPEC+ decision to gradually restore crude supply lifted oil prices.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%. O/R

* At 09:42 a.m. ET (13:42 G@MT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.76 points, or 0.12%, at 20,000.77.

* The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart as oil prices climbed, with the currency staying in reach of a six-year high notched the day before.

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N raised its hostile bid to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO to C$8.48 billion ($7.02 billion), topping Pembina Pipeline Corp's PPL.TO C$8.3 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,905.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.10-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 26.79 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, which jumped 11.8%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO, which rose 7.6%, after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N raised its hostile bid for Inter Pipeline.

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc WPRT.TO fell 9.2%, the most on the TSX, after launching a $100 mln stock offering.

* The second biggest decliner was Interfor Corp IFP.TO, down 3.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco GWO.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO.

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 96 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 45.57 million shares.

Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

