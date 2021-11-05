US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on energy boost, upbeat earnings

Amal S Reuters
Canada's main stock index scaled another record high at open on Friday, aided by strength in energy stocks and a slew of upbeat corporate earnings, putting the benchmark index on course for a weekly gain.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 36.31 points, or 0.17%, at 21,378.44.

