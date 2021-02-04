US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on energy boost; Canada Goose soars

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Friday as energy stocks gained on higher oil prices and Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO surged after better-than-expected quarterly results.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 1.2% and Brent crude LCOc1 gained 0.7% on falling inventories and the OPEC+ decision to stick to its output cuts. O/R

* At 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 144.27 points, or 0.81%, at 18,060.18.

* The world's largest pot producer, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, launched a new line of cannabis-infused soft chews and drops for dogs, after its partner and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart's line of pet treats recorded strong sales last week.

* The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback added to recent gains against a basket of major currencies and ahead of Canada's monthly jobs report on Friday.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.0%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.4%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 2.5% to $1,786.7 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 129 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.48-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 146.43 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO, which jumped 27.2% after it beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by a surge in online sales and increased demand for its luxury parkas in China.

* The second-biggest gainer was MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, rising 5.6%.

* New Gold Inc <NGD.TO> fell 7.1%, the most on the TSX, after gold prices dropped due to a rising dollar.

* The second-biggest decliner was NFI Group Inc <NFI.TO>, down 4.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co <FIRE.TO>, Suncor Energy <SU.TO> and Athabasca Oil Corp <ATH.TO>.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 120 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 311.30 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

