CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on energy boost

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Energy shares pushed Canada's main stock index to a record high on Tuesday, as investors eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week for cues on the tapering of its monetary policy.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1% tracking crude prices, which were buoyed by expectations that demand will recover rapidly in the second half of 2021. O/R

* The Fed kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday, and officials are faced with ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 77.55 points, or 0.38%, at 20,235.2, an all-time high.

* Producer prices in Canada most likely rose 3.1% in May from April, pushed higher mainly by softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary flash estimate.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 163 issues were higher, while 61 issues declined for a 2.67-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.47 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was BRP Inc DOO.TO, which jumped 4.6%, after the insurance distribution company issued a $350 million worth substantial issuer bid.

* Its gains were followed by Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO, which rose 4.5%, after the apparel retailer acquired 75% of the athletic apparel maker Reigning Champ in deal worth $63 million

* Miners First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, fell the most on the TSX, down 4.1% and 3%, respectively.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO and Auxly Cannabis Group Inc XLY.TO.

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 102 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 32.21 million shares.

