CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on energy boost

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Friday, buoyed by gains in energy stocks on stronger oil prices as expectations of a rebound in fuel demand overshadowed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 0.7%, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.5%. O/R

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.87 points, or 0.51%, at 19,875.28.

* HEXO Corp HEXO.TO, HEXO.N rose 10.1% after saying it would buy Redecan, a Canadian privately-owned licensed cannabis producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

* National Bank of Canada NA.TO fell 1.8% even after beating analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit.

* The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS remained unchanged. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,898.2 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 164 issues were higher, while 56 issues declined for a 2.93-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.83 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO>, which jumped 10.0%, and Canopy Growth Co <WEED.TO>, which rose 3.8%.

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO> fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was National Bank Of Canada <NA.TO>, down 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco <GWO.TO>, Sun Life Financial <SLF.TO> and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 73 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 44.86 million shares.

