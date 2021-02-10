CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high boosted by cannabis stocks

Adds details, updates prices

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by shares of cannabis companies as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy pumped up these stocks.

* A post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to the past month's surges in GameStop Corp GME.N, AMC Entertainment AMC.N and others, told users that shares of producers Tilray Inc TLRY.O and Aphria Inc APHA.TO have more room to rise.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, which jumped 19.7%, and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, which rose 14.3%.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 97.36 points, or 0.53%, at 18,505.98.

* Canada will spend C$15 billion ($11.8 billion) on public transit projects over eight years as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy and create jobs post COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.4%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.9% to $1,851.1 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 79 issues declined for a 1.73-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.39 million shares traded.

* Keyera Corp <KEY.TO> fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, after posting a loss of $0.34 per share in the fourth quarter.

* The second biggest decliner was BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>, down 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Company <FIRE.TO>, Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO> and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings <TGOD.TO>.

* The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 144 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 84.52 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

