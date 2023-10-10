CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits over one-week high on dovish Fed remarks

By Khushi Singh

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit over one-week highs on Tuesday, joining a rebound in global equities as Treasury yields eased on the back of dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

At 10:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 263.97 points, or 1.37%, at 19,510.04.

The index looked set to clock its biggest percentage gain in nearly a month.

Providing a respite from the recent selling pressure, top-ranking Fed officials indicated on Monday that rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds could steer the central bank away from further increases in its short-term policy rate.

The energy sector .SPTTEN led sectoral gains, adding 3.2%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, followed along with a 2.0% rise. O/RMET/L

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven investment during times of political and economic uncertainty. GOL/

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

"The shift in tone from the Fed is much welcome from a risk sentiment perspective," Boyadjian added.

The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC was the only outlier on the index, slipping 0.2%.

Scheduled remarks at different events from a slew of Fed officials including Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari, San Francisco's Mary Daly and Board Governor Christopher Waller will be on the investor radar during the day.

In corporate news, Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO received authorization from Australia's competition regulator for its A$15.35 billion ($9.84 billion) acquistion of power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX. Brookfield rose 2.1%.

