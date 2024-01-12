CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits over 20-month high on commodity boost

By Purvi Agarwal and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks due to rising crude and metal prices, while investors assessed softer U.S. inflation data and earnings from big banks.

At 10:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 139.22 points, or 0.67%, at 21,057.62. It touched its highest level since May 2022, earlier in the session, and is on track for a weekly gain of 0.5%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes miners and fertilizer companies rose 1.8%, leading gains on the benchmark index as precious metal prices gained on a weaker dollar. GOL/

Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 1.2%, tracking gains in crude prices following air and sea strikes by the United States and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen. O/R

Some hopes of a speedy rate cut by the Federal Reserve were restored after a softer-than-expected reading on U.S. producer prices in December.

Investors also assessed a mixed set of quarterly results reports from U.S. banking giants including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N.

"We've got benign news from the banks and good news from the inflation data. And I think the market on a Friday before a long weekend is likely to see some unwinding", said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

"The unwinding would likely be to buy not to sell. I think we're looking at a market that wants to trend the bit higher", he added.

Information and technology .SPTTTK stocks outperformed other sectors in the week, whereas healthcare .GSPTTHC lagged.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.