CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits one-month high as domestic inflation eases

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 17, 2023 — 11:02 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, eying gains for the eighth straight session after data showed that domestic inflation eased in December, while the industrial sector was boosted by Bombardier as the planemaker raised its outlook.

At 10:18 a.m. ET (1518 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 77.46 points, or 0.38%, at 20,467.79 - its highest level in over a month.

Canada's annual inflation rate further eased to 6.3% in December, slightly lower than expected, mainly due to slower yearly growth in gas prices.

"We're way past peak inflation and starting to get closer to a more reasonable inflation number ... giving more comfort to the fact that central banks can slow down their interest rate cycle," said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer at BMO Asset Management.

The industrial sector .GSPTTIN rose 1.1% after Bombardier Inc's shares BBDb.TO rose 4.8% as the company raised its full-year forecast on the back of robust demand for private planes.

The energy sector .SPTTEN edged 0.8% higher as oil prices rose after Chinese economic data beat expectations, with hopes of a boost in fuel demand from the top-consumer. O/R

The TSX had lost 8.6% in 2022, with markets roiled by consistent rate hikes by the Bank of Canada to battle decades-high inflation. The bank had raised its benchmark interest rate at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months in 2022 to 4.25%.

The BoC is now expected to hike rates by 25 basis points next week. 0#BOCWATCH

Gold miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO said its fourth-quarter production rose 13.4% sequentially. However, its shares fell 2.1%, tracking the broader sector.

Canada's gold mining sector .SPTTGD was a drag, down 1.7% as spot gold prices XAU= fell against the U.S. dollar. GOL/

Neovasc NVCN.TO jumped 33.2% after Shockwave Medical SWAV.O said it would buy Neovasc for $27.25 per share in an all-cash deal for $73.78 million.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

