CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near seven-week high on easing inflation data

By Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains on Wednesday as data showing easing inflation boosted bets that the Bank of Canada could slow its pace of monetary policy tightening, while gains in commodity stocks added to the risk-on sentiment.

At 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 124.26 points, or 0.61%, at 20,581.72 - its highest level since Dec. 1.

The TSX is on track for a ninth straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since October 2021.

Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.1% in December from November on lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, as well as softwood lumber.

"As we see the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve's existing rate hikes filtering through the economy, it suggests that we're going to continue to see slower growth," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"This combination of falling inflation and slowing growth means that the BoC is likely to hike one last time and then pause."

Money markets now expect the Canadian central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points next week. 0#BOCWATCH

The energy sector .SPTTEN and broader materials stocks .GSPTTMT, climbed 1.7% each, tracking rising commodity prices on hopes of demand recovery from China. O/RMET/L

The benchmark index began the year on an upbeat note, up nearly 6.3%, outperforming its U.S. peer S&P 500 .SPX which has gained nearly 4.2% so far, supported by a jump in commodity-linked stocks.

Among company news, France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA said that it has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its previously-announced sale of its U.S. unit Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal BMO.TO. BMO's shares rose 0.6%.

Gold miner Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO slumped 16.5% after the company reported lower-than expected production in the fourth-quarter.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.