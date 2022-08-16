CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits near 10-week high on boost from financials

By Aniruddha Ghosh

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a near 10-week high on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks after data showed elevated core price pressures, spurring bets of another big rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month.

Canadian inflation slowed to 7.6% in July, matching analysts' forecasts and down from 8.1% in June, Statistics Canada data showed, but economists said hot core measures suggest another outsized interest rate hike was still to come.

The central bank raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points in July in a bid to tame inflation, becoming the first G7 country to make such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle.

Traders now see 70% odds of 50 basis points rate hike at the BoC's September meeting. BOCWATCH

The financial sector .SPTTFS rose 0.5% on bets of rising rates, while high-growth stocks of technology .SPTTTK and weed companies slid as yields gained ground.

"The Canadian market is very commodity and interest rate sensitive and while these things (cooling inflation) are wonderful for the world, they are not conducive to outperformance of the TSX," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

At 10:59 a.m. ET (14:59 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,203.94.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 extended losses from the previous session when China's central bank cut lending rates to revive a surprise slowdown in the economy.

Canada's energy index .SPTTEN slipped, adding to 1.6% decline a day earlier.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.